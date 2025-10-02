Tessa Blanchard Makes CMLL Return, Match Confirmed

Tessa Blanchard made her return to CMLL during the October 1, episode of CMLL Informa. During the show, it was stated that while Blanchard is under contract with TNA, her deal allows her the chance to compete in CMLL.

? ? ?#CMLLInforma || ¡El Diamante Innegable está de regreso! Tessa Blanchard regresa a la Arena México el próximo Viernes 10 de Octubre.



? https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/W3kXoxD2Rx — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 2, 2025

It was confirmed that Blanchard will be in action for CMLL on October 10, though it is unclear who she will be facing. Blanchard last competed for CMLL in November 2024, where she lost to Persephone.

In July of this year, following her return to TNA Wrestling, Blanchard claimed on Refin It Up that she had been told that she could not perform for both TNA and CMLL. At the time, Blanchard was told that ‘alliances’ were the reason why she couldn’t work for both companies, though that has clearly changed.

While fans can expect to see Blanchard in CMLL, she has been absent from the ongoing storyline between TNA and WWE NXT. Blanchard has yet to appear at any invasion of WWE NXT programming and, despite being a top star in the Knockouts division, was not selected to represent TNA at the upcoming Showdown event.

Blanchard remains a source of controversy among many fans, but both CMLL and TNA Wrestling are ready to work with her. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Blanchard’s work in the ring.