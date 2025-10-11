The Hardy Boyz’s TNA Contracts Set To Expire Soon

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that TNA Wrestling could be on the verge of a significant roster shakeup, as the contracts for several key stars, including the legendary Hardy Boyz, are reportedly set to expire soon. According to the report, Matt and Jeff Hardy re-signed with TNA in November 2024 on one-year deals, which means their current contracts are set to expire next month unless a new extension has been quietly reached.

The timing of the news is particularly dramatic, as it comes just one day before The Hardys are scheduled to compete in one of the biggest matches of the year at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The partnership between TNA and The Hardys has been a major success since their return, with the duo experiencing a massive career resurgence that has seen them capture not only the TNA World Tag Team Championships but also the NXT and House of Glory Tag Team Championships. According to sources within TNA cited by Fightful, the relationship has been a positive one for both sides.

“The deal has been mutually beneficial and a lot of positive has emerged from it. The Hardys have regularly stayed hours after TNA shows to fulfill heavily in-demand meet and greets.”

Despite the positive relationship, the report states that while the company is hopeful, they are not certain that the legendary team will re-sign. The uncertainty extends beyond The Hardys. The same report notes that “no less than a dozen” other TNA contracts are also scheduled to expire between now and the end of the year, including those of recent signees The IInspiration and Cedric Alexander.