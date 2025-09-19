Ex-WWE Star Details Tiring Creative Process Under Vince McMahon

An former WWE star has shared the difference between WWE and TNA creative processes.

The duo of Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay, collectively known as The IInspiration recently had an interview with TMZ Sport. The current TNA stars talked about things such as their childhood wrestling crushes, setting boundaries for fans at Meet & Greet events and more.

The tag team formerly known as The IIconics in WWE also detailed the difference in the creative process of their former and current wrestling home. Cassie Lee who was known as Peyton Royce in the Endeavor owned promotion, explained that TNA officials trust them to deliver a message as it fits their character:

“I think that’s one of the reasons why we have so much fun at TNA, they just trust us. When we are able to cut a promo, or if we are doing a backstage segment, they just trust that we know ourselves well enough to deliver the message in a way that we truly would.”

Outside An office For Six Hours: Cassie Lee

She then went on to explain how things were a lot more complicated in WWE. According to Lee, they had to get approval from higher ups for any and all changes they felt were needed back then:

“It was somewhat of a battle at WWE when we were still there where, like, one little word would have to be approved and that would take an hour to get approval and it’s like, do you go wait outside of an office for six hours to see if you can get this line changed because it doesn’t really fit us?”

The IIconics were part of the WWE roster from 2015 to 2021 starting their run in NXT. They were called up to SmackDown in 2018 and had a run with the Women’s tag titles before their release during the COVID era.

Notably, the two only got to work under the Vince McMahon regime on main roster and many current stars have said that they have a lot more freedom since Triple H took over the creative.