TNA Announces Bound for Glory 2025 Coming to Massachusetts

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling has announced that its flagship pay-per-view event, Bound for Glory, will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2025, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The wrestling promotion’s premier annual event will mark a significant moment for TNA as it continues to expand its live event presence across the United States. The Tsongas Center, located at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, will host what promises to be one of the year’s most anticipated professional wrestling events.

Ticket Information:

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 30 at 10:00 AM ET

General public on-sale starts Friday, August 1 at 10:00 AM ET

Wrestling fans interested in attending can find complete details and purchase information at TNAWrestling.com. The event represents TNA’s continued growth and commitment to bringing live professional wrestling entertainment to new markets.

Bound for Glory has historically served as TNA’s equivalent to WWE’s WrestleMania, featuring the company’s biggest storylines and championship matches of the year. The October date positions the event as TNA’s marquee fall attraction for wrestling fans in the North East.