TNA Reportedly Considered The UK As Host Of Bound for Glory 2024

TNA Wrestling considered hosting its Bound for Glory event outside of North America for the first time ever this year, it has been reported. Fightful Select notes that the United Kingdom was considered a possible location for the annual pay-per-view. Instead, the show will take place on October 26, from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

Though these considerations did not come to fruition, the report adds that TNA returning to the UK remains a possibility. Speaking to Cultaholic last year, then-TNA President Scott D’Amore said the promotion will “definitely be back” in the United Kingdom in 2024.

TNA (then Impact Wrestling) returned to the UK last year for its first tour in years. The four-night tour was covered extensively on social media and the event in Newcastle was the promotion’s Turning Point event. The show was headlined by Will Ospreay retaining his IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight title against Eddie Edwards.

TNA Wrestling and the UK

TNA has a long history with the United Kingdom with several tours overseas throughout the promotion’s 22-year history. In 2009, a house show in London’s Wembley Arena (not to be confused with Wembley Stadium next door) broke the TNA attendance record with 9,000 fans filling the venue.

TNA airs weekly in the United Kingdom and has hosted two seasons of ‘British Boot Camp’ a reality show in which UK-based talent compete for a contract with TNA. Notable names from the show include Rockstar Spud, Grado, Kris Travis, Noam Dar, Alba Fyre, Nikki Cross, and Piper Niven.

Fans in the UK are known for being a passionate bunch, as we’ve seen in recent years with WWE events and AEW All In. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on TNA and the potential return of the promotion to the United Kingdom.