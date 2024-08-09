TNA Bound for Glory 2024 Set for 10/26 In Detroit, Michigan

TNA Wrestling’s wave of momentum in 2024 will see the promotion travel to Detroit, Michigan this October for the 20th Bound for Glory event. The show will take place on October 26 at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse. Tickets for the show will go on sale later this month.

BREAKING: #TNABoundForGlory is coming to Detroit on Saturday, October 26!



Tickets for both Detroit shows go on sale Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. EST at https://t.co/X1cg1CDznL. TNA+ subscribers get early access with a pre-sale on Thursday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. EST. pic.twitter.com/VzXotf0ggm — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 9, 2024

Fans will be interested to see if the Bound for Glory series makes a return ahead of this October’s pay-per-view. The round-robin tournament sees wrestlers compete against one another over several months to earn points, and the wrestlers with the highest points face one another to determine the number one contender for the TNA World Title. Previous winners include Bobby Roode, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and EC3.

Wayne State University Fieldhouse was opened in November 2001 and has a capacity of 3,000 seats. Bound for Glory will mark TNA’s first event using the venue which is the home of the Wayne State Warriors men’s and women’s basketball teams.

TNA In Michigan

This show will mark TNA’s first pay-per-view in Michigan since Slammiversary 2009 took place at The Palace of Auburn Hills. In the main event of that show, Kurt Angle defeated Mick Foley, A.J. Styles, Jeff Jarrett, and Samoa Joe to capture the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Three years earlier, TNA held Bound for Glory 2006 at the Compuware Sports Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. That show saw Sting defeat Jeff Jarrett to win the NWA World Heavyweight Title.