TNA Fan Claims He Was Wrongly Ejected, Tony Khan Responds

A fan of TNA Wrestling has claimed they were unfairly kicked out of one of the promotion’s events over allegations of filming the show. On X, Jacob Cohen claimed that he was removed from the taping of TNA Turning Point, despite showing management that he wasn’t filming. Jacob added that he was told he would not be receiving a refund.

Added bonus, I was told I will not be receiving a refund — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 16, 2025

While Cohen has not shared any footage of the show, he was sharing spoilers for the Turning Point taping, including images of the event. In the comments, many supported Cohen. One fan said they’d be able to get Jacob back into the taping, though Cohen was wary of this plan, seeing it as trespassing.

Feel free to DM me, but I do not feel like getting trespassed or arrested for entering a building where I am not wanted — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 16, 2025

Cohen’s situation caught the attention of AEW President Tony Khan. On X, Khan made clear that Jacob would be more than welcome to attend AEW or ROH events.

TNA Wrestling has not publicly commented on this matter. While TNA Turning Point was surely a fun experience for all involved, it came to a swift end for Cohen this week.