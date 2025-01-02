TNA Impact Preview (1/2): Tessa Blanchard Returns

Here’s the preview for TNA Wrestling’s episode of iMPACT! airing on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+.

The main event will feature an exciting 8-Knockout tag team match. Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich teams up with Jordynne Grace and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire to face the formidable squad of Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, and Ash & Heather By Elegance.

TNA Impact Preview – January 2, 2025

Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, and Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, and Ash & Heather By Elegance

Tessa Blanchard makes her return to TNA after nearly 5 years

Joe Hendry addresses his upcoming TNA World Championship rematch against Nic Nemeth

KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin in an X-Division match

Ryan Nemeth vs. Rhino

This episode marks the first TNA iMPACT! of 2025 and sets the stage for the upcoming Genesis LIVE pay-per-view on January 19, where Joe Hendry will challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship.

Tessa Blanchard’s TNA Return

Tessa Blanchard made a surprise return to TNA at the Final Resolution event on December 13, 2024, attacking Jordynne Grace and declaring her intent to reclaim her position in the company. Blanchard, who became the first woman to hold the Impact World Heavyweight Championship during the pandemic, had previously departed from TNA in 2020 amid controversies, including allegations of bullying and racism, which she denied.

Her return was kept secret due to internal concerns over potential backlash, as some within the company had reservations about her rejoining. Reactions within the industry were mixed: