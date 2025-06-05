TNA Impact Wrestling Preview – June 5, 2025

TNA Impact airs tonight, Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 8/7c on AXS TV in the US, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide, with the episode taped at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.TNA Impact Preview

Airs Tonight: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8/7c

US: AXS TV

AXS TV Canada: Sportsnet 360

Sportsnet 360 Worldwide: TNA+

TNA+ Taped at: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Key Matches & Storylines

TNA X-Division Championship

Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

Moose puts his X-Division Title on the line against the veteran Eric Young in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

Monster’s Ball Match

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Expect chaos and carnage as Rosemary and Xia Brookside collide in the infamous Monster’s Ball match.

Six-Man Tag Team Action

The Nemeths & Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana

Tag team turmoil erupts as the Nemeth brothers join forces with Kazarian to face the trio of Hardy, Slater, and Santana.

Additional Matches

Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance vs. Harley Hudson & Myra Grace

The women’s division heats up with this tag team contest.

Major Storyline Context

This episode serves as the fallout from both TNA Under Siege and WWE NXT Battleground, with storylines intensifying as TNA heads into a packed weekend of events.

Championship Picture

Trick Williams is the new TNA World Champion after defeating Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground.

On the June 3 episode of WWE NXT, Williams successfully defended his title against Mike Santana with the help of AJ Francis and KC Navarro.

Looking ahead, Trick Williams is set to defend the TNA World Championship against Elijah at Against All Odds on June 6.

Notable Segments

Joe Hendry will make his first TNA Impact appearance since losing the TNA World Title, with fans eager to hear what’s next for the former champion.

Upcoming Events

Saturday, June 7:

TNA Wrestling presents iMPACT!

Live from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Friday, June 6:

TNA Wrestling presents Against All Odds

Streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona at 10pm ET