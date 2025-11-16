TNA Knockout, Ex-WWE Star Indi Hartwell Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar and current TNA Knockout Indi Hartwell is off the market as the Australian wrestler is an engaged woman. On Instagram, Hartwell shared the exciting news with a series of photos of herself showing off her engagement ring.

Hartwell’s post sparked a flurry of positive responses. In the comments, Bayley, Matt Cardona, Sonya Deville, Jess McKay, Priscilla Kelly, Taya Valkyrie, Elayna Black, Cassie Lee, and Kelani Jordan all shared their congratulations. Several fans also shared their congrats and the post would rack up over 17,000 likes in a matter of hours.

Hartwell is going to marry a woman called Lissette, who Hartwell has been dating for a few years. On her own Instagram Stories, Lissette was excited that she is now engaged, and revealed that she was the one who proposed.

In WWE NXT, Hartwell had been in an on-screen relationship with Dexter Lumis. We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Hartwell and Lissette on their exciting news.