TNA Sets North American Attendance Record at Slammiversary 2025

TNA Wrestling achieved a historic milestone at Slammiversary 2025, drawing 7,623 fans to the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. This marks the largest attendance for any TNA Wrestling event in North America in the company’s 23-year history.

Record-Breaking Achievement

The attendance figure surpasses any show TNA has held in the United States in over a decade, establishing a new benchmark for the promotion’s domestic live events. The company announced the official number during the show itself.

Growing Momentum

This success continues TNA’s upward trajectory throughout 2025, following other attendance records like TNA Sacrifice in March. The company’s resurgence reflects renewed fan interest stemming from their WWE partnership and rebranding efforts that began in 2024.

The 7,623 attendance officially makes Slammiversary 2025 a landmark event, demonstrating TNA's renewed momentum in North American markets.