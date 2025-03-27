TNA Signee Maggie Lee Wrestles With Impostor Syndrome

Maggie Lee, the rising wrestling talent and former college volleyball standout, has officially signed with TNA Wrestling—marking a major milestone just under three years into her professional wrestling journey. Speaking on The Battleground Podcast, Lee shared the emotional whirlwind of putting pen to paper.

“Well I was super excited obviously,” she said. “But also, just being like only two years in—and like, well, going on my third—I definitely am like having some imposter syndrome.”

The Iowa-born athlete, who trained at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy under Seth Rollins, acknowledged the surreal pace of her ascent. Despite feeling the weight of the moment, Lee emphasized her eagerness to grow within TNA’s storied Knockouts Division.

“Obviously yeah, I’m super excited. I’m super excited to learn there and everything. I think it will be very good for me.”

Known for her unique look and versatile in-ring style, Lee believes she brings something fresh to the roster.

“I think I add something different… I’m super tall, I’m super thin, my hair is red and curly. I just think that I offer a very unique look,” she added.

As she steps into the national spotlight, Lee says she’s not content with just being part of the roster—she’s aiming for it all.

“I want to do everything. I want to have the tag titles, I want to have all of them.”

With confidence growing and opportunities opening, Maggie Lee’s TNA journey is just getting started.