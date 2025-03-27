Maggie Lee Joins TNA, Faces Kelsey Heather in Debut

TNA Wrestling has announced the signing of Maggie Lee, a rising talent in the professional wrestling scene.

Lee is known for her versatility and skill, having competed in various independent promotions, including DREAMWAVE Wrestling, where she has held the women’s title.

Maggie Lee is set to make her TNA debut against Kelsey Heather on this week’s episode of Xplosion. The match will be available exclusively for TNA+ subscribers on Friday, with a free release on YouTube the following Tuesday.

TNA Women’s Division

The TNA women’s division has recently experienced significant changes. As Tessa Blanchard’s controversial return to TNA Wrestling in late 2024, coinciding with Jordynne Grace’s emotional farewell at TNA Genesis 2025, marked a turning point for the Knockouts division. While Blanchard’s comeback drew criticism due to unresolved allegations from her past, her feud with Grace—who exited the promotion after her contract ended and later signed with WWE—was positioned as a major storyline shift.

Grace’s departure, influenced by the exit of longtime TNA figure Scott D’Amore, opened space in the division as Masha Slamovich continues her championship reign. With new talents like Maggie Lee entering the scene, TNA is actively reshaping its women’s division.