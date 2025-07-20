TNA Slammiversary 2025 Preview and How to Watch

TNA Wrestling presents its marquee summer event, Slammiversary 2025, tonight from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. This marks the 21st event under the Slammiversary chronology and celebrates TNA’s 23rd anniversary. The event is being hyped as potentially having the largest U.S. crowd in company history and has been described by TNA President Carlos Silva as “TNA’s greatest achievement”.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: UBS Arena, Long Island, NY

Pre-show: Countdown to Slammiversary at 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch

TNA Slammiversary 2025 can be viewed through multiple platforms:

TNA+ (TNA’s official streaming app) – requires annual subscription plan

(formerly FITE.tv) Traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view providers

(formerly FITE.tv) Traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view providers

Free pre-show available on TNA’s YouTube channel starting at 7:00 PM ET

Main Card

Championship Matches

TNA World Championship – Triple Threat Match

Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

This historic match features NXT’s Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship he won at NXT Battleground, marking the first time a WWE-contracted wrestler has held a TNA championship. Williams has been calling the company “TrickNA” while making limited appearances, setting up this homecoming opportunity for both Hendry and New York native Santana.

TNA X-Division Championship

Moose (c) vs. Leon Slater

Slater earned this opportunity by pinning Moose in an eight-man tag team match at Against All Odds.

TNA World Tag Team Championship – 4-Way Ladder Match

The Nemeths (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. Fir$t Cla$$

Title vs. Title Match

Masha Slamovich (TNA Knockouts Champion) vs. Jacy Jayne (NXT Women’s Champion)

This winner-take-all match represents a historic collision between TNA and NXT championships.

Featured Matches

Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

vs. Darkstate (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars) vs. The System & Matt Cardona (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, and Matt Cardona)

Special Appearances

AJ Styles will make his return to TNA Wrestling at the event, marking a significant homecoming for the TNA legend.

Pre-Show Matches

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

The Elegance Brand (c) vs. The IInspiration

Six-Man Tag Team Match