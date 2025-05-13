TNA Champions Set for Historic Triplemanía Regia Featuring AAA and WWE Talent

Four of TNA Wrestling’s top champions are officially set to compete at Triplemanía Regia, a marquee event from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide that will feature talent from AAA, TNA, and WWE.

Set for Sunday, June 15, at 6 p.m. local time inside Arena Monterrey in Mexico, Triplemanía Regia will host TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, X Division Champion Moose, along with reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, Nic and Ryan Nemeth. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

AAA CEO Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña emphasized the significance of this international collaboration.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these four incredible TNA stars to AAA,” Roldán Peña said. “This collaboration represents the best of both worlds – the passion and tradition of Lucha Libre, and the global momentum of TNA.”

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva echoed the sentiment, calling the event a “milestone moment” in professional wrestling, highlighting its unique inclusion of stars from AAA, WWE, and TNA under one roof.

Triplemanía Regia continues AAA’s tradition of high-profile, cross-promotional events, and this year’s edition promises a historic night of competition and spectacle.

