TNA Wrestling: Turning Point 2025 Preview

TNA Wrestling is heading to Full Sail University for its 2025 Turning Point event, which comes off the heels of a monumental episode of TNA Impact. The show will feature some of TNA Wrestling’s very best, as well as some exciting title matches.

Event Information

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida

Streaming: TNA+ (Live)

Championship Matches

Leon Slater (c) Vs. Rich Swann (TNA X-Division Championship)

The youngest X-Division Champion in history, Leon Slater has been a star on the rise in TNA. Now though, Rich Swann, a former Impact World Champion, is ready to bring an end to Slater’s Cinderella story.

Kelani Jordan (c) Vs. M By Elegance (TNA Knockouts World Championship)

WWE NXT’s Kelani Jordan won the TNA Knockouts World Title after the gold was vacated by Ash By Elegance. Now, M By Elegance is ready to bring the gold back to the Elegance Brand and back to TNA Wrestling.

The IInspiration Vs. The Angel Warriors Vs. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford (TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship)

The IInspiration (Jess McKay and Cassie Lee) are in their second reign as tag team champions. But with the odds against them, will Turning Point prove to be a far from inspirational night for the Aussie duo?

Non-Title Matches

Mike Santana & Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian & Nic Nemeth

Fresh off his TNA World Title win, Frankie Kazarian seeks to prove his win over Mike Santana was no fluke. With Nic Nemeth and International Champion Steve Maclin involved, expect this to be hard-hitting from bell-to-bell.

The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, JDC and Moose) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz) and TBA

The System may not hold gold right now, but hopes to prove they are a dominant force still when they face The Rascalz. The big question now is who will The Rascalz team with? A certain former member, perhaps?

Indi Hartwell Vs. Dani Luna

A win for either woman could propel Indi Hartwell or Dani Luna into the TNA Knockouts World Title picture. This match will be a No-Disqualification match so fans can expect plenty of violence.

Cedric Alexander and The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali and The Great Hands (John Skylar and Jason Hotch))

In six-man-tag action, Order 4 hope to score the biggest victory of the group’s career. But that will be easier said than done against Cedric Alexander and The Hardys, both of whom are former TNA World Champions.

AJ Francis Vs. BDE

After Francis eliminated BDE from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at TNA Bound for Glory, the popular content creator is ready to get some payback at TNA Turning Point 2025.







