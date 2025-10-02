TNA Wrestling Nears Major TV Rights Deal for 2026 Launch

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva has confirmed the company is actively finalizing a significant television rights agreement set to begin in January 2026. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Silva revealed the deal has progressed beyond preliminary discussions.

“We’re no longer just talking. We’re now in the middle of the deal,” he stated, adding that both parties are enthusiastic about the partnership. “We just kind of got to get through the paperwork, understand certain deal terms and push and pull from both sides.”

TNA Making an Impact in 2026

The timing proves crucial for TNA’s strategic planning. “The deal that we’re contemplating starts at the beginning of 2026. Being October 1st, the timing is great. We can get some things done, dot the I’s, cross the T’s, and then really put our efforts around marketing and packaging,” Silva explained.

The new agreement comes as TNA expands its operational model for 2026. Silva confirmed plans to increase live programming while maintaining some taped content. “We’re going to continue to do more live in 2026,” he said, noting the company is studying successful models like WWE’s NXT Performance Center to balance live weekly programming with operational efficiency.

Silva emphasized TNA won’t rush to full weekly live broadcasts immediately but aims to grow strategically. “I don’t think we’ll be going live 52 weeks a year in 2026 yet, but certainly we want to be live every week,” he stated.