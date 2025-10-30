TNA’s Steph De Lander and Mance Warner Get Married

TNA Wrestling’s Steph De Lander and Mance Warner celebrated their wedding on Wednesday, October 30, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. The couple, who announced their engagement earlier this year, were joined by fellow wrestling personalities to commemorate their special day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQbug_QAOWX/

According to Steph De Lander’s Instagram, the wedding was a joyous occasion attended by several notable names in the wrestling world. Guests included Bronson Reed, Steve Maclin, Deonna Purrazzo, Ash By Elegance, Priscilla Kelly, and Matt Cardona.

De Lander and Warner’s relationship extends beyond the personal realm, as they are also paired on TNA Wrestling. De Lander currently manages Warner while she is out of in-ring action due to a neck injury. The couple announced their engagement in April.

We at SEScoops extend our congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple as they embark on this new chapter together.