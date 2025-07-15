TNA World Champion Trick Williams: Give Me AJ Styles!

Trick Williams is ready to defend the TNA World Championship against the very best, and one dream-match he has in mind would be simply ‘Phenomenal.’ Speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling, Trick was asked which past TNA World Champion he’d want to face and set his sights on AJ Styles.

“AJ Styles. That’s the one… If somebody wanna take the Trick N A away, I mean, he’s the guy who I think people would respect the most… Let’s book that. “Trick Williams, the greatest TNA World Champion of all time, versus AJ Styles, the greatest TNA World Champion of all time. Let’s book that one.“

Trick isn’t the only person interested in seeing Styles go for the gold once more. During the interview, Williams highlighted how fans at the recent TNA tapings in Atlanta were chanting for Styles. While the Phenomenal One hasn’t competed for TNA in over a decade, there’s no shortage of fans hoping to see a return.

Styles, according to some, has been teased for the upcoming TNA Slammiversary show, an event Williams is expected to compete at. Should a showdown happen, it wouldn’t just be good, but it’d be a title match of ‘Phenomenal’ proportions.