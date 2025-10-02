The Beautiful People Reflect on Ratings Success Before TNA Hall of Fame

Velvet Sky and Angelina Love, collectively known as the Beautiful People, will soon be TNA Hall of Famers, an honor only a select few have obtained so far. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the duo discussed their influence on TNA Wrestling and how they proved more popular than some of wrestling’s greats. Love said:

“Kurt Angle was in TNA. Sting. Christian. Hall. Kevin Nash. Booker T. They’re all there. And we were getting the highest-rated segments.”

Love recalled seeing on a weekly basis that she and Sky had the highest-rated segments, describing the feeling as “unbelievable.” Sky added that rather than being jealous or resentful, the men on the roster were thrilled to see the pair shine.

“The guys weren’t like, ‘These girls are stealing our shine.’ They were like, ‘Hell yeah, girls. Hell yeah!’… We had the support of everyone.”

EXCLUSIVE: TNA President @carlossilva joined @THETOMMYDREAMER's interview with @ActualALove and @VelVelHoller to surprise them with the announcement that The Beautiful People will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at #TNABoundForGlory! pic.twitter.com/AOMw06cz9C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 24, 2025

Sky and Love will be inducted at Bound for Glory 2025 alongside Mickie James, marking the first-ever all-female class of inductees. All three are former TNA Knockouts Champions and worked multiple times with one another.

Though known as the Beautiful People, the influence the pair had on TNA proves they were much more than titilation. TNA Bound for Glory 2025 will take place on October 12, 2025, at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.



