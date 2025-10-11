Wes Lee Receives Offer From TNA Star After WWE NXT Release

Wes Lee’s time with WWE has come to an end as the former NXT North American Champion was among a wave of recent exits. While Lee’s future now rests outside of WWE, he may not be without a contract for long.

On X, Lee’s former tag-team partner, Zachary Wentz, issued an offer to Wes. Wentz teased that there’ll always be a spot for Lee as part of The Rascalz.

There’s always a seat in the Treehouse for you.? #RSCL4Life — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) October 11, 2025

While Wentz didn’t mention Wes by name, fans immediately figured out who he was speaking about. Though some fans were excited at the idea of Lee reuniting with Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed, others recalled Lee attacking his former allies and turning heel in August 2024.

Lee is arguably the most surprising name to part WWE in this latest wave of exits. During his NXT run, he held the tag titles twice (both with Wentz) and was one of the longest-reigning NXT North American Champions. Lee also battled several times for the WWE NXT Championship, though he never held the gold.

With his skills and charisma, Lee impressed fans for years as a WWE Superstar. It remains to be seen where his career goes next, but a return to The Rascalz could be on its way.