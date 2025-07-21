What AJ Styles Did In TNA Return After 11 Years Away

AJ Styles, one of the original cornerstones of TNA Wrestling, made his long-awaited return after over a decade away at the TNA Slammiversary event. Styles’ return was much-hyped ahead of the show, leaving fans excited to see what happened when the “Phenomenal One” came home.

Following Leon Slater’s historic win as the youngest X-Division Champion, the arena erupted as AJ Styles’ classic TNA entrance music hit. The crowd sang along as Styles entered and embraced Slater in the center of the ring, a tender moment between the first and the newest X-Division Champion.

There’s only ONE Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg — and he just stamped his approval on the "Youngest in Charge" @LEONSLATER_!



Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/Cy6nEM08Wu — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025

Styles asked the crowd if they had missed him, prompting an overwhelming “welcome back” chant. He referenced those who doubted his return and received boos in response. Styles continued, noting that the lights are brighter, the crowd louder, and the talent better than ever.

Styles then turned his attention to Leon Slater, acknowledging his achievement and leading the crowd into a “you deserve it” chant. Styles corrected the sentiment, saying Slater didn’t just deserve the win—he earned it. He thanked Slater for his incredible performance, receiving chants of “one more match” from the fans.

The moment was powerful, spotlighting a rising star while honoring a returning icon. While fans didn’t see Styles get physical as some had hoped, this return was a phenomenal moment.