WWE NXT vs TNA Showdown Results – October 7, 2025

The historic WWE NXT vs TNA Showdown delivered high-stakes action from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with both brands trading victories on a night that saw championships change hands and loyalties tested.

Championship Results

Winner Take All Tag Team Match The Hardy Boyz captured the NXT Tag Team Championships while retaining their TNA Tag Team Championships, defeating DarkState after Jeff Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb on Dion Lennox. This marks the first time TNA brought home WWE gold under the current partnership.

NXT North American Championship Ethan Page successfully retained his title against Mustafa Ali with a Twisted Grin cutter. The victory came after Ali got tangled in commentary equipment during a top rope attempt, allowing Page to shove him into the barricade before delivering the decisive blow.

Survivor Series Elimination Matches

Women’s Match Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, and Jaida Parker) defeated Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay, and Mara Sade), with Jayne scoring the final elimination on Jordan. The match featured Jordynne Grace as special guest referee and saw tensions between Grace and Jordan boil over post-match.

Men’s Match Team TNA (Mike Santana, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, and Moose) defeated Team NXT (Trick Williams, Ricky Saints, Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne) when Santana pinned Saints with a discus lariat. The match turned when Trick Williams controversially walked out on his team, abandoning NXT Champion Ricky Saints.

With the night ending 2-2, both brands left the Performance Center with bragging rights, setting the stage for continued competition between NXT and TNA.