WWE NXT Star Set For X-Division Title Shot At TNA Bound for Glory

The TNA X-Division Championship will be on the line at Bound for Glory when Leon Slater puts the gold on the line against one of WWE’s brightest prospects. At Bound for Glory, which will take place October 12, in Lowell, Massachusetts, Slater will put the gold on the line against Je’Von Evans.

This match was confirmed at TNA Victory Road following Slater’s victory over Myron Reed. With TNA President Carlos Silva and the Director of Authority Santino Marella present, a video played confirming that Evans will challenge for the gold.

WWE NXT is already home to the TNA World Championship, currently held by Trick Williams. At Victory Road, NXT also captured the TNA Knockouts Championship as Kelani Jordan won the gold. The title was vacated by Ash By Elegance, ending her reign that had begun with her taking the title from NXT’s Jacy Jayne.

Evans had an impressive performance on WWE SmackDown where he challenged U.S. Champion Sami Zayn. Though the Young OG came up short, he remains confident that he can capture the X-Division Championship.

As for Slater, the British star is the youngest-ever TNA X-Division Champion and has been endorsed by the inaugural champion, AJ Styles. Fans can expect a high-flying effort from both men at TNA Bound for Glory.