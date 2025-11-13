WWE Alum, TNA Star Reveals Plans To Retire In 2026

A former WWE Superstar and current TNA Wrestler will hang up their boots for good next year, as confirmed during the latest episode of TNA iMPACT. During the show, The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, J.D.C., Alisha Edwards & Brian Myers), were all given a chance to speak.

When JDC took the mic, he reflected on getting married recently. JDC, who is known to WWE fans as Fandango, shared that after speaking to his wife, he’s decided to retire after TNA’s Genesis 2026 event.

TNA has yet to announce a date for TNA Genesis 2026. As the name suggests, however, Genesis typically takes place close to the start of the year. The 2025 event took place on January 19, meaning JDC has just a handful of months left in his wrestling career.

JDC was trained under Killer Kowalski, the same man who trained the likes of Triple H, Kofi Kingston, and other notable stars. After making his debut in 1999, JDC signed with WWE under a developmental contract in 2006. He remained with the promotion until 2021 and signed with TNA in 2023.

JDC is the latest name to confirm that his in-ring career will be coming to an end. John Cena will retire at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2025 while Hiroshi Tanahashi will bid farewell at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in January 2026. AJ Styles will also retire in 2026.

