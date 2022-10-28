Tony Schiavone’s Son Joins AEW as a Producer

AEW has another Schiavone working behind the scenes as Tony Schiavone’s son, Matt, is now in the promotion.

Tony is one of the most accomplished wrestling announcers of all time, and after years away from the wrestling business, he joined AEW to return to calling the action. Schiavone has various responsibilities behind the scenes in AEW

Matt Schiavone’s AEW Role

Tony Schiavone (Photo: AEW)

On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Tony announced that his son Matt is also working behind the scenes in AEW. It started at last week’s AEW Rampage in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I’ve really kind of wrestled with even mentioning this, but I’m going to, we have just hired a brand new producer to help us backstage. It’s a producer who’s had 15 years of network TV experience, and really knows what he’s doing. I really wrestled with even wanting him to come to work for us, and it’s my son, Matt. He will start as a producer in Jacksonville, and as this thing airs, it’s already happened. He had such a good job, but he just like us, just absolutely loves pro wrestling and wanted to do it. I went, ‘Matt, are you sure? Because it’s freaking crazy back there!'”

Tony noted that AEW President Tony Khan told him that his son will be working under Sonjay Dutt.

Matt previously worked for Fox News as his LinkedIn notes that he was a producer for America’s Newsroom w/ Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino.

H/T to Fightful for the transcript