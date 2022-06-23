Top Free Agent Will be in Chicago this Sunday

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door is happening this Sunday, but the show will have to go on ahead without some major names.

AEW World Champion CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson are all off the show due to a series of injuries that have derailed some of Tony Khan‘s plans.

In the case of Danielson, there will be a replacement for his match against Zack Sabre Jr., though AEW has yet to reveal who that will be.

Gargano in Chicago

One name that fans would love to see replace Danielson is Johnny Gargano, who will be in the area this weekend.

On Twitter, the former NXT Champion announced earlier today that he will be attending The Chicago Card Show in the Windy City this Sunday, the same city where Forbidden Door will take place.

Unsurprisingly, this got fans speculating that he will be the one to face Sabre Jr. though Gargano tried to dispel these ideas.

In a follow-up tweet, he said that the timings were “ridiculously coincidental” and that he’ll only be in Chicago for eight hours.

Gargano did admit that he estimates five percent of people will believe that he isn’t showing up at Forbidden Door, and joked that this is what he wants people to believe.

I promise you this is ridiculously coincidental and has been booked for months. I'll only be in Chicago for like 8 hours!



*I also realize in saying this that only like 5% of you are going to believe I'm actually telling the truth. ? — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 23, 2022

Other Options

Gargano may (or may not) be appearing this Sunday, but there is one other option fans are considering.

Claudio Castignoli, aka Cesaro, hasn’t wrestled since his departure from WWE earlier this year and doesn’t have a non-compete clause to his name.

Some have speculated that given William Regal‘s connection to the Blackpool Combat Club, that Cesaro (Regal’s final opponent) will be the one who answers the call.