Trent Beretta Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of NJPW Capital Collision

Trent Beretta has tested positive for Covid-19.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the news stating that the card has changed for its Capital Collision event.

Beretta was set to team up with Kazuchika Okada against Jay White and Hikueleo on May 14 in Washington DC.

The company apologized to fans who were looking forward to seeing Beretta wrestle.

Beretta took to Twitter to apologize to fans, writing, “sorry guys. this sucks. I’ve betrayed new Japan all over again. also I feel fine now so use your well wishes on someone else [sic]”.

The company announced that Beretta has been replaced by Rocky Romero. As a result, The DKC will take Romero’s place in the ten-man tag team match where he was set to team up with Yuya Uemura, David Finlay, Tanga Loa, and Fred Rosser to take on the team of WCWC, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson.

The DKC was set to face Kevin Knight in a non-televised match. He is replaced by AEW‘s Nick Comoroto.

Here is the card for the NJPW Capital Collision which will take place on Saturday, May 14 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Hikuleo) vs CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Rocky Romero)

Eddie Kingston vs Tomohiro Ishii

Minoru Suzuki vs Brody King

United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs TMDK (JONAH, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito)

Great-O-Khan vs Chase Owens

Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Tanga Loa, Yuya Uemura & The DKC vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)