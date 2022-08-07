What Does Triple H Regret About Feuding with The Rock?

In the Attitude Era, Triple H and The Rock established themselves as two of the biggest names in wrestling.

Their careers were in many ways a mirror, with both winning the Intercontinental Championships early in their career, and both later leading their own stables.

The two would have several high-profile Pay Per View matches, including a Ladder match at Summerslam 1998, and WWE‘s second-ever Iron Man match at Judgment Day 2000.

The Regret

The Rock and Triple H had plenty of Pay Per View singles matches, but they never faced off one-on-one at WrestleMania.

Speaking on Logan Paul‘s Impaulsive podcast, Triple H was asked about his feuds with “The Brahma Bull” and said he regrets not getting a one-on-one match at WWE’s biggest event of the year (via Wrestling Inc.)

“My only regret of the whole thing with Rock is in 2000, we were poised to have a match at WrestleMania one-on-one. I think that would’ve been an epic thing for both of us in that moment.” Triple H reveals his regret over feuding with The Rock.

Instead of a singles match, WrestleMania 2000 saw Mick Foley and The Big Show added to the main event to make it a fatal four-way.

The Sequel

The Rock and Triple H would get their one-on-one WWF Championship main event, but it’d come a month later at Backlash 2000.

The match was heavily stacked against The Rock, with Vince, Stephanie and Shane McMahon all on the side of “The Game.”

Despite this, The Rock would win the title, thanks in part to the return of ‘Stone Cold’s Steve Austin, who had been out since November 1999 after being ‘run down’ at Survivor Series.