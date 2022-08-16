Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE For Two Shows This Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be returning to the company for a couple of Live Event appearances this weekend.

The wrestling veteran announced on Twitter that she will be a part of the live event from Kingston on Saturday and London on Sunday:

“Guess who’s coming to the @WWE Live Events this weekend!! Come see @FightOwensFight, @DomMysterio35  and @AlexaBliss_WWE and yours truly. Welp someone has to come and maintain control…”

WWE has not announced what Trish Stratus will be doing on the show, but it won’t be a surprise if she gets physical during the event.

The former champion made similar appearances during WrestleMania week earlier this year. She had an altercation with Becky Lynch during a house show and also took part in The TKO Show with Kevin Owens.

Trish Stratus had a successful WWE career in early 2000. She won the women’s championship a record 7 times during her run and inspired many girls to pursue a wrestling career.

The Hall of Famer made an in ring return in 2018 during Royal Rumble. She competed in several matches after her return including a tag team match at Evolution. Trish concluded this run with a match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

