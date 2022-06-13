Trish Stratus is Ready to get Back in the Ring

The WWE Universe may be feeling a new wave of ‘Stratusfaction’ very soon as Hall of Famer Trish Stratus seems eager to get back in the ring.

Often considered one of the greatest female wrestlers in WWE history, its no wonder why countless fans want to see one more match from the Canadian legend, and their wish may soon be granted.

Trish Vs. Lynch

Speaking with Bill Apter, the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion was asked about a possible return given that she remains in incredible shape.

Trish explained why she would return, and that she’d like to face off one-on-one with Becky Lynch.

“If someone’s out of line – Becky Lynch – I might… She’s a little out of sorts right now, got a lot on her mind and I think I could take advantage of that.” Trish Stratus on her strategy for a match with Becky Lynch.

This is the latest escalation between the two wrestlers, who recently went back and forth on social media.

After tweeting that Lynch is a “bit off” at the moment, Lynch responded that she’s “off the charts” and warned Trish not to test her.

Stratus’ Other Returns

While Trish Stratus officially retired in 2006, defeating Lita in her native Canada to win her seventh Women’s Championship, that didn’t keep the WWE Hall of Famer away.

In December 2008, Trish returned as the mystery partner of John Cena, and the pair defeated Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix on Raw.

Stratus would also have a one-night return in September 2009, and had a handful of matches in 2011, including getting a victory at WrestleMania 27.

Returning to the ring for the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018, Trish would also wrestle at that year’s Evolution event.

Her most recent match came at Summerslam 2019, where she lost to Charlotte Flair.

Another opponent?

Trish Stratus has said she’d love to face Sasha Banks if given the opportunity against “The Boss.”

Trish may be ready to throw down with Becky Lynch, but that’s not the only opponent that Stratus is eyeing up.

Speaking with ET Canada in March, Stratus said she’d love to face Sasha Banks under the right circumstances.

Trish and Banks did collide in the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble match but have never faced off one-on-one.

This match seems unlikely at this time though, given that Banks has been suspended after she and Naomi walked out of Raw last month.