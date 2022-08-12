Two More Released Superstars will be at Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Since Triple H took over as WWE‘s Head of Talent Relations, the company has seen several returns.

At Summerslam 2022, Dakota Kai returned to WWE to align with Bayley and IYO SKY, the latter of whom had been expected to leave WWE this year when her contract expired.

On the post-Summerslam SmackDown, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned, with the former NXT Champion attacking Drew McIntyre.

During this week’s Raw, Dexter Lumis made his presence felt in the crowd and teased a program with AJ Styles.

Two More Returns

Plenty of Superstars have returned to WWE in the post-Vince McMahon era, and two more could be appearing on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

PW Insider reports that Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and AJ ‘Top Dolla’ Francis, will be at tonight’s SmackDown in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It was not confirmed that the pair will be appearing on-screen though it seems likely given the recent returns.

The Hit Row members were released by WWE in November 2021 alongside the rest of the group.

Hit Row

Hit Row was a popular quartet of Superstars, comprising of Adonis, Francis, B-Fab, and their leader Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott.

In October 2021, the group was called up to the main roster, but it was reported that Francis would serve as the group’s leader.

The group’s tenure on the blue brand was short-lived, as B-Fab was released on November 4, with the rest of the stable cut two weeks later.

There is no report that B-Fab will appear on tonight’s SmackDown.

Scott will not be appearing as he is with AEW, competing as one-half of the World Tag Team Champions as Swerve Strickland.