Two Title Matches Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

There were two more title matches announced for WWE Crown Jewel during this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. The EST emerged victorious but will once again have to face The Role Model on November 5th.

WWE announced that Bianca Belair will put the RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel. Bayley battled Bianca in a non-title match in the main event of this week’s RAW. Nikki Cross returned and interfered in the match. Bayley capitalized on the interference and won the match but Nikki attacked her after the bell.

The Usos will also be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel against The Brawling Brutes. On last week’s episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus and Butch & Ridge Holland will seek revenge at the Premium Live Event next month.

On tonight’s episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns addressed the tension between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn in The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief told them both the let everything out and Sami offered a truce.

Jey refused to shake Sami’s hand and said he didn’t care what Roman had to say. Sami calmed Reigns down and said that Jey isn’t being very “Uce-y” lately. Roman suggested that they take the Honorary Uce title away and just refer to him as “Sami Uso” moving forward, which pissed Jey off even more.