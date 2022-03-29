Tyson Kidd Returns to WWE Producer Role, Backstage at Raw

The WWE locker room was overjoyed Monday night as Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) made his return to the company backstage as a producer for a match during this week’s Raw broadcast.

Kidd was noted for the tremendous work he has done over the years with the women’s division in particular. However, he took some time off in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble. Per Fightful Select, Molly Holly, Pat Buck and Shawn Daivari had taken up much of the work that Kidd previously was responsible for on a weekly basis.

Fit Finlay was also brought in to help produce the women’s Royal Rumble match this year as Kidd had left several weeks before that event. Finlay had previously been working at WWE NXT.

The specifics of why Kidd took some time off were not publicly revealed initially, but since that time, the general consensus has been that he needed to take some time to rest his neck. There were rumors at the time that he could be quitting the company or had been unhappy, but those reports were quickly dismissed as inaccurate. In the end, it appears that that old neck injury occasional requires some rest and treatment.

5% of people survive this injury. 16 staples, 4 screws and a rod later and luckily I survived to tell my story. pic.twitter.com/hXpXpA0aAF — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 7, 2015

Kidd suffered a career ending neck injury in a dark match with Samoa Joe back in June of 2015 in San Antonio, Texas. After having surgery and recovering from the injury, Kidd eventually transitioned to his current role as a backstage producer where he has received rave reviews over the years.

Kidd’s return means he is back just in time for the biggest show of the year — WrestleMania 38 this weekend in Arlington, Texas. SEScoops will have full coverage of all of the news leading in to WrestleMania, as well as full results from both nights (Saturday and Sunday), so make sure to check back with us as the event nears.

