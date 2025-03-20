Update On Tyson Kidd & Potential In-Ring Return

A devastating neck injury would bring an end to Tyson Kidd’s wrestling career in 2015 and the former Tag Team Champion today works as a producer. Now, close to a decade after that unfortunate Muscle Buster, talk has resumed about a potential return to the ring.

On Sunday, March 23, Future Stars of Wrestling will host the ‘Beynefit for Bey’ in Las Vegas, a benefit for TNA’s Chris Bey who suffered a severe neck injury in October 2024. Speaking to Fightful, FSW owner Joe DeFalco shared how early plans could have seen Kidd in action.

“Rey Mysterio was going to work the show, which was crazy to me. He wanted to work. He was trying to tag team with TJ Wilson [Kidd], who hasn’t wrestled in forever.”

Kidd told DeFalco that he wouldn’t do any high-flying moves and keep to the mat to avoid aggrevating his neck. Kidd pitched for a tag-team match main event, pitting himself and Rey against Dominik Mysterio and Karrion Kross.

Unfortunately, WWE’s ongoing tour of Europe “put the kibosh” on plans for this match as Kidd and other WWE names are pre-occupied. DeFalco even shared that CM Punk wanted to be a part of the ‘beynefit’ but WWE commitments have prevented that.

“Bey was talking to CM Punk yesterday and Punk was like, ‘If we weren’t on this tour, I would have worked the show.”

Despite this, the show will see WWE involvement as Karrion Kross will be in action against former TNA talent Hammerstone. AEW will be represented by Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland, Ricochet, and others, while TNA representatives will include Frankie Kazarian, The Rascalz, and more.

The fact that it was his WWE commitments, and not his injury, that sunk Kidd’s in-ring return is certainly notable. With several names returning from career ‘ending’ injuries including Bryan Danielson, Cope, and Saraya, one can’t count out the impossible for Tyson Kidd.