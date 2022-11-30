Undisputed Era Member Accuses The Bloodline of Imitation

Former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish has drawn a comparison between The Bloodline’s recent appearance at Survivor Series, and his former faction, The Undisputed Era.

At the event this past Saturday, The Bloodline were all dressed in red, except for Roman Reigns for their WarGames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

In a post on Instagram, Fish noticed the similarities between the Bloodline’s red and black WarGames look and the attire worn by his former faction also in WarGames while they were still in NXT. He shared a side-by-side comparison to his Instagram.

The Comparison

(via AEW)

Fish wrote: “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!” Fish tagged in each member of the top WWE faction and his former stablemates – Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

The Undisputed Era formed in 2017 and dominated NXT between 2019-2021, where they held all the titles available to them. Although Cole, O’Reilly, and Fish reunited briefly in AEW in 2021,

Fish left AEW on August 31, 2022, when his contract expired. Fish has since gone to Impact Wrestling and made his pro boxing debut on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji event on November 13. Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh.

The Bloodline won their WarGames match against the babyfaces.