Komander Lands on WWE’s Radar, Update on His AEW Status

Mexican luchador Komander made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 3 episode of Dynamite in the ‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match.

Even though he didn’t win the match, his high-flying moves and acrobatics caught the attention of fans. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Komander’s impressive debut may have put him on the WWE‘s radar.

The report states that Komander is not actually under contract with AEW, but is in contract with a promotion called KAOZ Lucha Libre in Mexico. It is not clear how this would impact his ability to sign with WWE or AEW.

Komander in High Demand

However, Dave Meltzer noted that Komander is “very much on WWE radar.” This could potentially lead to a bidding war between the two wrestling giants for the talented luchador.

It’s also worth noting that Komander wasn’t Tony Khan‘s first choice for the ‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match. According to Meltzer, Khan initially wanted El Hijo Del Vikingo, but he wasn’t available. It’s unclear why Khan opted for the 24-year-old Komander instead of another wrestler, but his decision may have turned out to be a wise one.

The wrestler formerly worked for AAA, EMLL, Lucha Memes, MDA, Pro Wrestling Mexico, and WAR City. In the match on Dynamite, he went against Eddie Kingston, Konsuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Sammy Guevara, AR Fox, Ortiz, and Action Andretti.

Komander’s debut was highly impressive, and he was able to showcase his impressive acrobatics and high-flying moves throughout the match. His moveset left the audience in awe, and resulted in the crowd erupting in excitement and chanting “holy sh*t,” a clear indication of his ability to captivate and entertain fans.

