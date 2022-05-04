Update On Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Plan To Start Wrestling Promotion

Freddie Prinze Jr.’s ambition to start a wrestling promotion hasn’t wavered.

Freddie is a longtime wrestling fan and he even worked behind the scenes with WWE. Prinze had a hand in the creative team and wasn’t afraid to stand his ground when needed.

Just ask John Cena.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Has Plans For New Promotion

Freddie Prinze Jr. had been teasing that he wanted to start his own wrestling promotion late last year. That is very much still the goal and he recently updated his plans on an edition of his Wrestling With Freddie Podcast.

Plans to start in 18 months

Wants a two-hour show

Has the money for a three-year plan

Storylines based in reality

Men & Women given equal time

Wants to own the space it’s filmed in

Wants to be a SAG show

No TV contract yet

Freddie has also asked for input on a name for the promotion.

Back in February, Freddie took to his podcast to make it clear that his promotion wouldn’t be in competition with the likes of WWE or AEW (via WrestlingNews.co).

“I don’t want to compete with WWE or AEW. I just want to kind of have my own thing and have it on smaller channels, smaller networks, have it be a SAG show, so that they’re all Screen Actors Guild. That’s what SAG stands for. Then they can have some insurance for as long as that union lasts. I’m sure there’s some scheme to bust that one up if it’s still there.”

“I went back to work. I’m excited for it. I’m putting together my little wrestling piggy bank. I’m putting some money in there for the next year and a half, a little over a year and a half, and then I’m going in on my indie wrestling brand.”

SEScoops will keep you posted as Freddie Prinze Jr. continues his push to start a wrestling promotion.

h/t Wrestle Purists