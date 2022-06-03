Update on Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

There is some good news for fans of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Gargano and LeRae are expected to return to the ring soon.

In the case of LeRae, it’s been said that many within AEW have been pushing the company to sign her. Where Gargano will end up remains a bit of mystery but one would imagine he won’t have any trouble finding work.

Johnny Gargano made his exit from WWE in late 2021. His wife, Candice LeRae, followed suit back in May.

Gargano didn’t accept bookings for wrestling matches right away when he left WWE. He was spending that time to focus on being a father. Since then, he’s made occasional appearances at fan conventions. He’s scheduled for a signing at Starrcast next month in Nashville, TN during SummerSlam weekend.

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae’s Futures

They remain two of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling. Luckily, it seems like only a matter of time before we find out where they will resurface.

Gargano and LeRae have many friends in WWE and AEW. The AEW schedule is more accommodating to new parents, but WWE is the bigger stage with the bigger budget.

We’ll continue following this story and will provide an update on the futures of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae when we get more information.