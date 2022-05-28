Update on Paul Wight’s In-Ring Status With AEW

There is an update on the in-ring status of AEW‘s Paul Wight.

Back in Feb. 2021, Wight signed with AEW after once being considered a WWE lifer. Many expected Wight to mostly have a backstage presence and a run on commentary but he’s had even fewer matches than some anticipated.

As it turns out, Paul Wight isn’t done with in-ring work for AEW but he says the days of being in action often are over.

He told Submission Radio that years of wear and tear, his desire to be a full-time commentator, and not wanting to take time away from talent has led to him appearing in the ring less frequently.

“I had another hip transplant in December. So, now I have two fake hips now, I have two titanium hips so I’m like Wolverine.

“So the focus for me has just been on rehab, physical therapy, and just getting stronger. And my thing coming over [to AEW], honestly, to be sincere, is I came over here to work on my commentary skills because that’s where my future lies in wrestling, that’s where I want to contribute to the business.

“But I came over to compete periodically, in small doses, like I don’t see myself running for championships, that’s not my gig.

“Maybe if it works out and there’s a younger talent that I can help bring along, like a tag team championship, maybe. I’ve done my five nights a week for decades, I’ve put in my time.

“Now, for me, it’s about not taking anything away from the amazing AEW talent here that deserves that TV time, that deserves that opportunity to make those connections with the audience, that deserves that ability to go out and earn those pay-per-view paydays.

“This is their time.”

