Update on WWE Wrestlemania 39 Ticket Sales & Internal Reaction

Last week, WWE hosted their WrestleMania 39 tickets launch event in Los Angeles, in a star-studded event featuring names from WWE and entertainment.

JoJo Siwa, Gabriel Iglesias, and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg appeared alongside the likes of The Miz, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch.

WWE wanted to make a great impression with fans looking to buy tickets for WrestleMania 39 and they’ve certainly succeeded.

The Numbers are In

With a maximum capacity inside SoFi Stadium of over 70,000, WWE has their work cut out filling the venue for both nights of WrestleMania 39.

A report from WrestleTix reveals that combo tickets are close to selling out, with 2,333 left for Night One and 1,185 for Night Two at the time of the report.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s reported that over 10,000 combo tickets for both nights were sold during the pre-sale event and that around 1,000 tickets were sold individually for each night in the pre-sale.

Combo tickets were described as reasonably priced, while individual tickets ran much higher and were described in the Observer as ridiculously priced.

It’s reported that the two-night event got very close to selling out on the first day of tickets being on sale to the general public.

Backstage Reaction

With so many tickets selling, it’s no wonder that WWE is pleased with the figures so far.

A report from PW Insider says that WWE is “ecstatic” with the early ticket sales, especially for Night Two of the show.

On last Friday’s SmackDown, Michael Cole noted that this event marked the highest amount of first-day ticket sales for any WrestleMania event.