Snoop Dogg & More Attend WWE WrestleMania 39 Tickets Launch Event

Next year, WWE WrestleMania 39 will return to California, in what is expected to be one of the biggest events WWE has put on in some time.

Like the past three WrestleManias, the 39th iteration of WWE’s flagship show will be a two-night event and will take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Lynch and Belair

WWE always goes the extra mile for WrestleMania, and that includes when tickets go on sale for their annual event.

This week, WWE hosted a special event in Los Angeles to mark the tickets launch, which kicked off with an appearance by Triple H.

After ‘the Game’ Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch appeared to hype up the crowd in LA.

Lynch, who was wearing a sling, spoke about next year’s WrestleMania, and said she plans on “stealing the show.”

Belair spoke about their Raw Women’s title match from this year’s WrestleMania, reminding the Man that she emerged victorious.

Celebrity Invovlement

It wasn’t just WWE Superstars who appeared at the WrestleMania 39 ticket launch event, as dancer/singer/YouTuber Jojo Siwa also made an appearance.

The 19-year-old performer was the guest on an edition of Miz TV, but introduced SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Siwa, who wore a Liv hoodie, alongside Morgan poked fun at the alleged size of Miz’s ‘balls’ which the two-time former WWE Champion insisted are “wonderful.”

Snoop in the House

Snoop Dogg makes it rain during his appearance at the WrestleMania 39 Tickets launch party.

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg also attended the WrestleMania 39 Tickets launch event and hyped up WWE’s two-night Premium Live Event.

The rap legend was presented with his own custom WWE Championship title and proceeded to ‘make it rain’ with Lynch and Belair on stage.

Snoop’s involvement is interesting, as he is the cousin of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, who many believe will return to WWE TV soon in this post-Vince McMahon era of the company.

Tickets for WrestleMania 39 can be purchased here.