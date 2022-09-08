Velveteen Dream Allegedly Bit Man & Threatened to Kill in Battery Arrest

Last month, Patrick Clark, aka Velveteen Dream, was arrested twice.

On August 20, Clark was arrested over an alleged first-degree battery, and was arrested again six days later for a violation of probation by the Orlando Police Department.

Battery

TMZ has added new details to Clark’s first arrest from last month, which is reported to have happened around 8:45pm EST at the Club Orlando fitness facility in Orlando, Florida.

Officers connected to the case claimed that Clark was confronted by a senior employee of a gym, who informed the wrestler that he had to vacate the area of the gym as it was due to cleaning.

Clark reportedly became “irate and argumentative” and after things escalated, the ex-NXT Superstar was told to leave the gym entirely.

Threats

After being ordered to leave the gym, Clark is reported to have become more aggressive at the employee.

TMZ’s report states that Clark threatened to kill the man, before punching him in the face.

Officers said the gym employee told them the two then got into a fight, during which Clark bit him on the left side of his chest, near his armpit.

The two were separated by other employees of the gym.

According to the documents, officers arrested Clark after they observed teeth marks on the employee.

The Plea

According to court records, Clark has been charged with two misdemeanors: battery and trespassing on a property after warning.

Clark’s attorney has filed a not guilty plea in this case.