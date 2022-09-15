Velveteen Dream Fires Back at EC3 With Cocaine Use Allegation

Former WWE NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream has had a lot of controversy to his name, but he is denying claims recently made by EC3.

Dream, real name Patrick Clark, was once considered a future big name in WWE, after impressing audiences in the 2015 season of Tough Enough.

In 2020, allegations were made that Clark had sent explicit photos to minors, and while he admitted the photos were of him, Clark claimed his phone had been hacked.

Despite a WWE-led investigation finding no wrongdoing by Clark, he was released in May 2021.

EC3

Earlier this month, Clark faced a new accusation, this one may be fellow NXT alum EC3.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, EC3 accused Clark of hiding his camera phone in a bathroom at a party hosted by the former Impact World Champion.

EC3 said that Clark filmed the genitals of guests, including wrestlers, without their consent, and Sean Ross Sapp later reported that this had been a long-standing rumor.

The Response

Patrick Clark is used to being on the receiving end of accusations and has now responded to the claims.

In an Instagram video, Clark claimed that EC3 was very drunk at the party, and was slumped in a corner.

Clark said that while he did leave his phone in the bathroom, it was not filming people, and that EC3 has falsely accused him of the act.

Clark claimed that EC3, who is “not friends, at all” with him, made the claim as he was unaware of Clark’s sexuality, due to the hedonistic persona of the Velveteen Dream character.

Clark went on to detail handing a mutual friend his phone, noting that he showed him the “recently deleted” section of his phone as well, to prove that he was not recording him.

The Accusation

After receiving plenty of accusations, Patrick Clark has made an accusation of his own against EC3.

In the same video, Clark claimed that EC3 uses cocaine and encouraged him to “get your sh*t together.”

Clark also claimed that despite EC3’s negative comments about him, the Control Your Narrative founder follows him on Instagram, which was true at the time of the video being published.

The video has since been removed.