Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) Arrested

Former WWE star The Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, was arrested on August 26th in Orange County, Florida.

As of this writing, there are not many details available regarding the arrest, although county records state he was charged on an out-of-county warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. We hope to have more details shortly.

Downfall Of The Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream

In 2020, Clark was accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor. He hasn’t worked a match since December 23, 2020. He was released from WWE NXT in May 2021.

There were several reports about the decision made by WWE to let him go ranging from allegations to behavioral issues to problems with fellow wrestlers. Clark previously stated in his statement that the accusations against him from April 2020 were the reason why he was fired.

Last July, he did have his first post-WWE booking lined up until it got canceled.

Clark has been hinting on social media that he was going to make an effort to get back in WWE and added the #BringBackVelveteenDream hashtag to his Instagram account.

Clark has yet to publicly commented on his arrest.