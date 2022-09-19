Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) Seemingly Has Assault Case Dropped Against Him

Former WWE star Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, is no longer facing a case regarding battery charges and trespassing on a property filed against him.

After being arrested on August 20th, he was supposed to have a hearing on September 28th. However, court records show the case has been closed, and the scheduled hearing is canceled, according to PWinsider.com.

The court records indicate that prosecutors believed they did not have enough to go forward with a case against Clark and get a conviction, so it was deemed “not suitable for prosecution.”

Velveteen Dream’s Legal Problems

It was previously reported that Clark and an employee of a fitness gym in Orlando got into an altercation when the former WWE star was asked to exit an area of the gym that was about to be cleaned. It was alleged that Clark became “irate and argumentative” towards the employee and was ordered to leave the facility.

Clark threatened to kill the employee, which sparked a physical fight, which saw Clark allegedly bite the man. Authorities found teeth marks on the men’s “left chest near the left armpit.” Clark pleaded not guilty and was released on a $1,200 bond.

This arrest led to a violation of an existing Clark probation stemming from a November 2021 arrest when he was charged with possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence, and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle.

Clark was arrested for that violation and was jailed for 25 days in Seminole County, Florida, before being released on September 13th.