Velveteen Dream Wants To Work With WWE Again

Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) got released from WWE NXT in May 2021 following several reports ranging from allegations to behavioral issues. Dream still wants to work with WWE, as he took to his Instagram and posted a story with the message for the company and the fans.

In the message, Dream mentioned that the allegations that were made against him are not true. He said he beat those “trashy and unsavory” allegations. Dream concisely added that he’d still like to have a career with the WWE. He wrote:

“Despite trashy and unsavory allegations against me that I have beat! I’d still like to have a career with n the E. @wwenxt I was never guilty and I got a hell of a lot of talent. I’m only 26. LFG IM READY TO GO THE SHOW WHAT IT SHOULD BE [sic]”

From Velveteen Dream’s Instagram story.

Velveteen Dream was one of the biggest names in WWE NXT. He is a one-time NXT North American Champion. Dream was pretty popular during his stint with the brand. He had big potential and had a promising future in the company, had he stayed. His last match with the promotion was at against Adam Cole in a losing effort on December 23, 2020 edition of NXT.

There were reports that suggested that Dream was released due to some behavioral issues that one of the top stars reported to the management, and not because of any accusations. However, Dream has stated that the accusations against him were the reason that he was fired. In January, he opened up in an interview Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey and called the allegations “100% bullsh*t”.

“WWE, in the middle of cancel culture, found itself at a loss. Money talks and they have shareholders. Even if they found me to be innocent, now, I’m affecting the bottom line, at least the bottom line they have with me, the money they can make with me, the way they can utilize me on TV. That’s what it cost me. It cost me my career. It cost me a chance to not only continue a dream, but almost have guaranteed support for my family. It was horrible. As soon as I got fired, the air cleared. Everyone deleted their messages, everyone deleted their vlogs. No one had nasty, rude hateful messages to send. It all stopped. It was as if the job got done and now we can all live our lives, except for the guy playing Velveteen Dream, me.”