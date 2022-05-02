Vice TV Says Dark Side of the Ring Ain’t Dead Yet

Vice TV has publicly commented on the future of its “Dark Side of the Ring” series and a potential fourth season in a statement issued on Monday afternoon following wild speculation that the series has been canceled.

The series, created by Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, is centered around some of the darkest chapters in the pro wrestling business.

Dave Meltzer previously reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Husney and Eisener’s next project will involve them teaming up with Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions for a new series centering around the territory era of pro wrestling in the United States with the format like WWE‘s Table for 3.

Meltzer stated the Dark Side of the Ring series had not been renewed yet for a fourth season, which caused fans to think it was officially canceled. That is not the case for now as Vice issued the following statement today:

“We’ve heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned.”

The latest season featured controversy due to the Plane Ride From Hell episode in addition to Tommy Dreamer, RVD, and Jim Ross accusing the series of falsely editing their comments.

During that episode, Ric Flair was accused of taking his clothes off and forcing himself on a flight attendant (Heidi Doyle). Dreamer defended Ric Flair’s behavior towards the flight attendant on the trip and was indefinitely suspended by Impact Wrestling as a result. The former ECW star later issued an apology regarding his comments and was brought back to Impact last December.