Vickie Guerrero Admits She Misses GM Role

Vickie Guerrero might be with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) now, but she still has fond memories of her time with WWE.

Guerrero recently spoke to WhatCulture, and discussed her time in WWE, before now signing with AEW. Guerrero explained that she misses the General Manager role she had in WWE, and doubts something like that is possible in AEW. However, she’d really love to manage more talent with her new company.

“I’m a little sad that I don’t play the General Manager,” Guerrero said (via Fightful). “I do miss those times a lot because it was so much fun to make out with guys, hire and fire people, and slap women and get away with it. Those were really fun times. It’s a different situation with AEW and I wish I could do that, but hopefully, I can manage more people,”

Guerrero is the widow of WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero, who sadly and unexpectedly passed away back in 2005. Shortly after, Vickie Guerrero started with WWE as an on-screen personality, and carved out quite the legacy for herself in WWE. She eventually became the General Manager of SmackDown, becoming one of the most hated heels in the business in the process.

She eventually found herself in a controversial, yet memorable romantic story line with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge. Guerrero stopped making regular appearances on WWE TV around 2014, but still made sporadic appearances over the next few years.

Things took a turn for Guerrero when she made an appearance for AEW in 2019, subsequently provoking WWE to “cut her off,” as she claims. Guerrero then officially signed with AEW in 2020.