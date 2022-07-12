Virgil Can Barely Use His Arms Due to Ongoing Health Battle

Fans who watched WWF programming and later WCW, will know of Virgil, the manservant of Ted DiBiase who eventually turned on the Million Dollar Man.

Since retiring from wrestling though, Virgil has had some rough patches, including infamous images of him sitting alone without anyone around at fan meet and greets.

Now, a new update has come out about Virgil and his condition is not good.

Virgil has been going through some serious medical problems as of late, including having suffered multiple strokes, in addition to battling both dementia and colon cancer.

An article posted by Slam Wrestling has given a sad update on Virgil’s condition, as it’s said that he can barely move his arms anymore.

The article adds that Virgil’s friends, including Tito Santana, Rick Martel, and his former on-screen boss Ted DiBiase Sr., have not checked in on him since his health began deteriorating.

Other Revelations

The Slam Wrestling article didn’t just give an update on Virgil’s current condition, but also cleared up some of the rumors about the former Million Dollar Champion.

According to Virgil’s close friend Mark Charles III, the story of the ex-wrestler once eating 150 breadsticks at an Olive Garden restaurant is not true at all.

Virgil’s friend and roommate Shawn Raneri added that despite speaking multiple times about Olive Garden in the past, that Virgil prefers Five Guys.

Another rumor that was debunked was that Virgil did not wrestle at Monroeville High School and he did not compile a 32-0 record at 186 pounds.

Slam Wrestling also debunked the rumor that Virgil had once taught Math as an educator.